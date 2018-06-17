Alton Physical Therapy gets this month's RBGA honor

ALTON | The RiverBend Growth Association has named Alton Physical Therapy as its Small Business of the Month for June.

The association selects a small business to honor each month, based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Alton Physical Therapy, contact them at (618) 462-1133 or visit them online.

The public can nominate businesses by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

