Alton Sports Tap takes RBGA award

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Alton Sports Tap its Small Business of the Month.

The association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.

For information on Alton Sports Tap, contact them at (618) 465-2539 or visit altonsportstap.com.

Businesses can be nominated for the Small Business of the Month award at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

