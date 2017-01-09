Alton Sports Tap takes RBGA award

× Expand Representatives of the RiverBend Growth Association present a plaque recognizing Alton Sports Tap as the association's Small Business of the Month for January.

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Alton Sports Tap its Small Business of the Month.

The association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.

For information on Alton Sports Tap, contact them at (618) 465-2539 or visit altonsportstap.com.

Businesses can be nominated for the Small Business of the Month award at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

