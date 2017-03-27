Alton Square's owners announce redevelopment plan

Alton Square Mall owners Hull Property Group LLC on Monday announced plans for redeveloping the mall.

A multi-million dollar investment is being planned for the large-scale redevelopment that will come to life as a joint effort between the various owners of the mall and Alton’s community leaders, with hopes of reviving the city’s only enclosed shopping mall.

The redevelopment plan includes demolition of the former Macy’s building to create a new 14 1/2-acre redevelopment area with frontage on Homer Adams Parkway. Additionally, mall tenants on the predominantly vacant upper level will be relocated to the lower level so the vacant small shop space can be demolished to create a large open floor plan with space for three junior anchor boxes. This reconfigured upper level will have exterior entrances facing North Alby Street. The lower level will continue to operate as an enclosed mall, and plans call for major interior and exterior improvements to include new ceilings, carpet, lighting, entrances and signage.

“The mall is not viable long term in its current configuration, but Alton is a great city that deserves a first-class enclosed shopping mall,” said John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Augusta, Ga.-based Hull Property Group. “With the development of the intermodal train station and strong support from local business and city leaders, this is the right time to invest. By working together, we can attract new shopping, dining and entertainment tenants and improve this property to serve as a gateway to the overall retail corridor.”

An investment of this scale will require assistance from the community and owners are actively working with city administrators to establish the financial framework to redevelop the property, including the opportunities within the existing Alton Square Business District, Riverbend Enterprise Zone as well as potential tax increment financing. Hull Property Group says local support will provide a level of assurance, allowing the mall owners to do what is necessary to make this extensive investment.

