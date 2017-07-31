Alton Steel to expand product line

ALTON — Alton Steel Inc. announced Monday that its Board of Directors has approved the installation of bar-in-coil capability at the Alton facility.

This $4.75 million expansion complements the current offering of hot-rolled, cut-to-length SBQ (special bar quality) bars and boosts support for customers in the cold-drawn steel bar industry, as well as other manufacturers who use coiled bar as raw material.

Installation of the Garrett coiler will provide customers a wide size range of coiled bar, from 0.750 inches through 1.812 inches in diameter, with coil weights of approximately 5,000 pounds.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand our operations and thankful to the board for their investment and commitment in Alton Steel Inc. and its employees,” President and CEO James Hrusovsky said.

The coiler will be installed adjacent to the existing rolling mill without affecting ongoing production. The project is expected to be completed in first quarter of 2018.

About Alton Steel

Alton Steel consists of approximately 250 employees. ASI sells steel to manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States. For more information about Alton Steel, visit altonsteel.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter