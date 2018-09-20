Anderson Healthcare plans medical campus in Edwardsville

Anderson Healthcare plans to expand access to medical services in the Metro East.

The expansion involves development of a 10-acre parcel of land on Goshen Road in Edwardsville across from the YMCA Goshen Center. The planning objectives are to create a medical office campus within the Town Center development for the benefit of the surrounding community as well as future developments within the limits of the I-55 corridor planning area. The medical campus will be walkable for future residents in the Town Center and neighboring residential proposed districts.

The medical complex will be known as Anderson Goshen Campus and will begin with a one-story building that will house an ambulatory surgical treatment center and a pediatric specialty clinic on the site’s southwest corner.

The surgery center will provide an array of services for adults and children.

“Our plans are to provide an exceptional facility and patient experience,” Anderson Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Klaustermeier said. “The surgical center will include private patient pre- and post-operative areas, two operating rooms and a procedure room. A lab draw station and plain film x-ray machine will be on site to complement surgical services as well as provide an additional outpatient service to local residents.”

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has signed a letter of intent with Anderson Hospital to be the pediatric partner, in partnership with SLUCare Physician Group, in this facility.

“Anderson Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have a longstanding relationship that has enhanced pediatric services in Madison and our surrounding counties,” Anderson Hospital President and CEO Keith Page said. “This facility continues that partnership while also offering exceptional outpatient surgery options for adults.”

Three additional buildings are planned in the future for the complex and may include a physician office building, urgent care center and imaging center. This project is subject to approval by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Anderson Hospital expects to receive approval from the state by the end of 2018, with intent to break ground on the project in early 2019.

