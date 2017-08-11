Answer Midwest makes industry’s top 10

ALTON —Answer Midwest Inc. is finishing up its 70th year in business by more than doubling its service capacity and winning the Association of TeleServices International Award for being one of the Top 10 Answering Services in the United States and Canada.

To celebrate, the business will host community leaders, including several congressional representatives, for a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. The event will showcase the company’s newly expanded office space at 307 Henry St., Suite 207. With the office upgrade, Answer Midwest has added training space, more than doubled employee workstations, improved executive offices and the employee break room.

The company, which has been owned by the Tedrick family for 25 years, credits its success to the service that has won them the International ATSI Award of Excellence 16 years in a row. This year they even made coveted TOP TEN ranking, the equivalent of an Oscar or an Emmy in their field.

The ATSI selection committee evaluates telecommunications companies across both North America and the United Kingdom. Winners were recognized by the Association of TeleServices International at its 2017 Annual Convention at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

"The ATSI Award of Excellence Program recognizes that excellence requires a level of service that considers the caller first in every aspect of the call,” ATSI President Doug Robbins said. “The award is earned by a company by judging the handling of calls placed by mystery callers against specific member-driven criteria. Companies that earn this award are continuously focusing on delivering excellence in customer call-handling.”

“Top 10 was a big honor for us this year and I can’t thank the employees enough,” said Jen Schulz, vice president of Answer Midwest. “I hope everyone can join us on August 28 as we celebrate their efforts, the new space and our long history of maintaining consistency and an unparalleled level of service.”

