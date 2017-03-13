Area Walmart workers receive $5.8 million in extra pay

Walmart announced Monday that more than 850,000 employees in the United States, including more than 2,700 in the Metro East and 30,000 in Illinois, received a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores’ performances in the fourth quarter.

The bonuses, along with an annual pay raise, were included in their March 9 paychecks.

Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store. Metro East workers will share more than $5.8 million in bonus compensation in Illinois. The bonuses come on the heels of Walmart U.S. recording its strongest comp sales performance of the year in the fourth quarter at 1.8 percent. Customer service and inventory have also improved. For the full fiscal year, U.S. associates shared more than $700 million in bonuses.

“We are so grateful for the amazing work our associates are doing every day to help their respective stores meet their performance and customer service goals,” said Becky Dedman, Walmart regional general manager in the Metro East. “When our associates succeed, the company succeeds, and the $157 million in cash bonuses we are providing nationwide represent our way of saying thank you to our incredible associates for a job well-done.”

Doug McMillion, Walmart President and CEO, shared his own “thank you” message to associates Monday morning on Facebook.

