Art Van Charity Challenge to start today

Nearly 100 Midwestern nonprofit organizations will start their fundraising engines at noon today (May 1) to vie for $305,000 in grants from Art Van Furniture’s 10th annual Art Van Charity Challenge.

Nonprofits in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri focusing on women, children and human services will engage supporters and community members to raise the most money for their favorite causes, from supporting cancer patients to feeding the homeless to making children’s dreams come true.

For a list of participating charities, click here.

“Everyone can participate in the Art Van Charity Challenge by making donations, spreading the word, and gathering support to benefit causes closest to their hearts,” said Diane Charles, vice president of corporate communications for Art Van Furniture. “Raising awareness as well as funds makes every organization a winner.”

For the first time, charities with operating budgets of more than $500,000 will compete for five grants, including a $100,000 grand prize, and those with operating budgets of less than $500,000 will compete for five awards, including a $50,000 grand prize. Art Van Furniture will also provide bonus grants throughout the spirited three-week competition, which concludes at 2 p.m. May 22.

For the fourth consecutive year, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist Cindy Crawford is serving as the campaign’s official ambassador.

Powered by CrowdRise, the Art Van Charity Challenge raised $1.4 million in 2017 and granted $180,000 to winning charities. Since the competition began in 2009, more than $10 million has been donated and approximately $25 million has been raised for 400 charities. For more information, visit the website.

