Art Van Furniture to accept old American flags

Art Van Furniture gave away nearly 10,000 new American flags during Memorial Day weekend, and the company has only just begun to pledge its allegiance to its customers and the country.

In celebration of the Fourth of July, the public is invited to trade in used American flags for new 3- by 5-foot flags at Midwestern Art Van Furniture locations Friday, June 29, to Monday, July 9. The Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer will retire the old flags and respectfully dispose of them, in accordance with the U.S. flag code.

“We want to ensure that the American flag flies high as families gather together at backyard barbecues, campsites and fireworks displays during this Independence Day holiday,” Art Van Furniture president and CEO Ron Boire said. “Art Van’s flag exchange program continues to resonate with the communities we serve, and we are proud to help families proudly display their patriotic spirit.”

Worn, faded or torn American flags can be exchanged at every Art Van Furniture showroom in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.

For a complete review of the flag code, including the proper position and manner of display for the American flag, click here. For additional information, visit the website.

