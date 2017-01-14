Attorney joins area law firm

The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd. has announced attorney Katharine A. Keefe has joined the firm as an associate.

Keefe focuses her practice in business law, real estate and local counsel.

“We are very pleased that Kate has chosen to join our firm and to lend her expertise in business law, real estate and local counsel to our clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois,” firm shareholder Patrick B. Mathis said.

Keefe graduated from Washington University School of Law in 2009 in the top third of her class. While in law school, she served as a judicial extern for Judge Gerald Lebovits in the Civil Courts of New York City and was a member of the Journal of Law and Policy. She was the winner of the 1L Client Counseling Competition and also volunteered as a court-appointed special advocate for children at risk of having interests overlooked during the course of family law litigation matters.

Prior to joining the firm, Keefe served as an in-house counsel for a multibillion-dollar, publicly traded company as the associate general counsel and director of contracts after working for several years as a corporate associate in a large New York City law firm.

She has provided legal counsel to a variety of clients ranging from single-member LLCs to publicly traded multibillion-dollar companies.

She works with clients in all phases of business operations, including entity selection, restructuring, amalgamations and dissolutions, as well as compliance with regulatory filings and internal corporate governance documents.

