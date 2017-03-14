Attorney joins area law firm

EDWARDSVILLE — Gori Julian & Associates P.C. on Tuesday announced that Megan Waterman has joined the firm as an attorney.

Waterman began her career at Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as a law clerk in May 2015, conducting research for mesothelioma and lung cancer.

She received her undergraduate degree from Drury University in Springfield, Mo., and began her legal career at the University of Tulsa College of Law. During a study abroad term in Dublin, Ireland, Waterman served as an intern to a senator, where she contributed to housing legislation aimed at obtaining affordable housing for hardworking families. In law school, she also interned with the Boesche Legal Clinic in Tulsa, Okla., representing victims of domestic violence.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, she clerked for The Denton Law Firm, aiding clients harmed in personal injury cases. As an attorney at Gori Julian & Associates, she will be working on behalf of injured employees in workers compensation cases.

gorijulianlaw.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter