Attorney joins law firm’s Alton office

ALTON — James “Jim” Ryan has joined Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as an attorney at the firm’s Alton location.

Ryan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, and graduated from the Saint Louis University School of Law in 1998. He has been fighting for the rights of injured people for almost 20 years, and is licensed to practice in Illinois, Missouri, and the federal court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Ryan is also a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Lawyers and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, among other legal groups.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Ryan worked more than 1,000 personal injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in Missouri and Illinois. As an attorney at Gori Julian & Associates, his focus will remain on personal injury, specifically auto accidents and premises liability matters.

