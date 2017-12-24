Auto detail shop expands to Wood River

WOOD RIVER — JP Autobody and Detailing Inc. with Darker Images, with its main location in Jerseyville, has expanded to a second location at 1400 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

The shop is accepting appointments for car detailing, window tinting, TEVO glass coating, Rhino lining and more.

Services available at both locations include auto detailing with hand wash, spray wax, tire shine, window cleaning and quick vacuuming. They also offer spray-in bedliners and paintless dent removal. They sell aftermarket parts for trucks and Jeeps, tonneau covers, camper shells for ATC and are an authorized dealer for WeatherTech products. The Darker Images side of the business does automotive, commercial and residential window tinting.

Owner and president Justin Pruitt has been in the industry for 10 years. The Jerseyville location opened in 2014, and the second location in Wood River opened about three weeks ago. Each location has three employees.

“We opened the Wood River location to expand the business and to accommodate customers in the Wood River, Alton, Edwardsville and Bethalto areas,” Pruitt said.

“We offer pickup and drop-off service for those that live/work nearby either location,” he said. “We also offer discounted services to law enforcement and fire personnel, for both their municipal and personal vehicles, and to automotive dealerships.”

Services are provided by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling (618) 823-8468. For more information, visit their website or follow @jpautobody25 on Facebook.

jpautobodydetailing.com

