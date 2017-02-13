Balloon decorator plays role at international convention

Brenda Fink served as an instructor at Float, an international balloon convention in St. Louis from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

Delegates at the convention for balloon-decorating professionals learn new techniques, ideas and business skills.

Fink taught two classes: How to Make Bows, Tassels and Hot Air Balloon Nets, and Photo Frames — The Newest Craze. She also attended classes to keep up to date on her skills, the newest techniques and ideas.

Pioneer, a major manufacturer of Qualatex foil and latex balloons, has published one of Fink’s balloon designs in its annual catalog. It is an honor to be recognized in such a large format. The jellyfish design was made for Roxana High School’s 2016 Coronation.

Fink has been in business for more than 25 years, starting in 1991. A certified balloon artist, she loves creating innovative balloon designs for her customers. She is still selling balloon designs for all occasions, including anniversaries, births, showers, weddings and graduations. Delivery is available.

partymagicandgifts.com

