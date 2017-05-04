Bank donation drive boosts Alzheimer’s fundraiser

× Expand (From left) Tina Arnold, senior manager of special events for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, accepts a $1,750 check from Lisa Wolf, CNB Bank & Trust assistant vice president of computer operations. Bank employees raised the money to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 23.

CNB Bank & Trust employees at all 13 branches were proud to donate $1,750 to support Alzheimer’s research and to pay tribute to fellow co-worker Lisa Wolf, whose life has been personally touched by the disease.

Wolf, assistant vice president of computer operations at CNB’s Carlinville location, coordinated the donation drive, Casual for a Cause. To participate, employees donated money and received a recognition sticker they could wear to work with jeans on April 28. This date was especially significant for Wolf because it would have been her mother’s 90th birthday. Wolf is intimately aware of the extreme challenges of Alzheimer’s after losing both of her parents, Louis Wolf Jr. and Ruth Wolf, to the disease just six months ago.

The donation will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 23. Wolf presented the check in person to Tina Arnold, senior manager of special events for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter.

act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage

cnbil.com

