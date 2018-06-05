Beall Mansion earns dual TripAdvisor honors

× Expand The Beall Mansion is at 407 E. 12th St. on Millionaire’s Row in the Middletown Historic District of Alton.

ALTON | The Beall Mansion An Elegant Bed and Breakfast Inn has received a 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame Award.

“With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honors hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, TripAdvisor Vice President of Industry Marketing. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”

The certificate is based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. The Hall of Fame honor is for businesses that have earned a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

“We are truly humbled,” mansion owners Jim and Sandy Belote stated in a press release. “Running a successful, upscale, boutique lodging property is a 7-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year job that takes the hard work, pride, and commitment of an entire staff. We thank them as well as the tens of thousands of loyal guests who have stayed at The Beall Mansion and made it all possible.”

The Beall Mansion has received a long list of honors and awards, including a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence every year since its inception. In 2014 the Belotes were honored at the Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism with a Lincoln Award Gold Medal — the highest award provided by the state of Illinois for Excellence in Travel and Tourism.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter