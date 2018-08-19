Benevolence through buying

photo by Denny Patterson photo by Denny Patterson photo by Denny Patterson

The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, also known as the 5A’s, is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of animals in need of loving homes. The 5A’s Thrift Shop, where all proceeds benefit the shelter, recently moved to a new location.

Previously in Wood River, the shop is now at 2600 State St., Suite W, in North Alton near Joe K’s Restaurant.

“Word got out quickly about the shop’s relocation to North Alton, and our community’s response has been positive and very generous to help with stocking the new space,” manager Sue Mueller said. “Volunteers keep the shop in an orderly fashion and provide the creativity of the displays.”

Founded in 1956, 5A’s has dedicated the past 62 years to provide care for homeless and abandoned animals of the Riverbend. The no-kill shelter provides a haven for these animals until they are adopted out to qualified homes.

“We are a 501(c)(3), which makes every donation that people give to the animals tax-deductible,” board President Carol Metzler said. “We are not state or federal, but through the generosity of the Riverbend community, that is how we have been able to exist for 62 years.”

The shop has been around for 18 years, Metzler said.

“We owned the building in Wood River, and we just recently sold it,” she said. “We thought that it would be a good idea to move the shop to the North Alton area because this is where the shelter is, over on Alby Street. People are familiar with the 5A’s, and for our volunteer basis, it was just easier to come home with it.”

The shop features donations of new and gently used items, including furniture, jewelry, antiques, clothing, purses, toys, knickknacks and more. Items are moderately priced.

“These items came to us for the benefit of the animals, so we price it to sell it,” Metzler said.

According to Director Richard Jun, the 5A’s saves 300-450 animals per year.

“Right now, there are 82-83 animals at the shelter,” he said.

The shelter only takes in cats and dogs.

Metzler has been involved with the 5A’s for 20 years and always enjoys seeing animals find their forever homes.

“I see a lot of these animals come in with horrible conditions,” she said. “I see a very caring staff nurse them back to health and help give them that opportunity to be adopted out. I think that the staff at 5A’s right now is excellent.”

Jun agrees. He has been with the organization for 12 years.

“I get a bigger charge if we are able to find the animal’s original owner,” he said. “I love seeing them be reunited with the family they are familiar with.”

The thrift shop opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Starting in September, the hours will expand to 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed for public holidays. As a new vendor at the Alton Main Street Night Market, residents may also shop for items from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30.

The shop continues to take donations during regular business hours. For large donations, the loading dock at the west end of the building is preferred for unloading. The shop does not accept electronics, VHS tapes, mattresses, or damaged items. To ensure your donation is right for the shop, contact it in advance.

“Thank you for supporting us for 62 years,” Jun said.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 254-0635.

