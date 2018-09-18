Berg joins Sivia Law Firm of counsel

Berg

Attorney Leonard Berg officially joined Sivia Law Firm as of counsel Sept. 1. Berg has operated his own practice in East Alton.

“I’m excited to be adding Leonard’s extensive knowledge of special needs and Medicare planning to our already excellent estate planning sector,” said Todd Sivia, managing attorney at Sivia Law.

Berg’s firm has served the greater Wood River, East Alton, and Bethalto area since 1982, offering his extensive expertise in practice areas such as estate planning, planning for transitions, community resources planning, planning for people with disabilities and veterans benefits planning. Berg will continue seeing clients at the East Alton location, 625 S. Bellwood Drive. Sivia Law’s attorneys will begin seeing clients at that location as well.

“I’ve dedicated my practice to helping the elderly, individuals with special needs and disabilities, and their families,” Berg said. Clients’ distinct needs deserve individualized attention. Laws and regulations keep changing and there are always ways to discover how existing programs can help clients.

“It was imperative I found a firm with that commitment to serve and the desire to continue to learn new material,” Berg said. “I felt Ashley Day and I shared this same drive. Current and future clients shall continue to be well-served.”

Berg is active in community organizations such as Rotary and St. Mary’s Church in Alton. He has served on the board of directors of the community mental health agency. Although the Illinois Supreme Court does not officially recognize specialties to practice law, Berg is proud of his status as one of a dozen certified elder law attorneys in the state of Illinois. The CELA designation is granted by National Elder Law Foundation. Berg is a member of the Special Needs Planning Alliance, an invitation-only national association of special needs planning attorneys.

“Leonard’s knowledge and associations are admirable,” said Ashley Day, attorney at Sivia Law. “I’m thrilled to have him as part of the team and to continue expanding these areas of our practice.”

In addition to being an active member of the community, Berg belongs to numerous associations that help him stay up to date on all areas of the law, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Academy of Special Needs Planners. He is a respected lecturer among lawyers and the public on the topics such as elder law, special needs planning and estate planning. He frequently writes newspaper articles addressing these issues.

Berg graduated from Washington University School of Law, St. Louis, in 1977. Berg is also a member of the Madison County and Illinois State Bar Association.

Berg will be joining Todd Sivia & his team of attorneys, which includes Ashley S. Day, Paul A. Marks, Jack H. Humes Jr., and Julie S. Worthen. He is confident in the legal practice and is looking forward to working with both his previous and prospective clients.

For more information, visit the website, email info@sivialaw.com or call (618) 659-4499 in Edwardsville or (618) 258-4800 in East Alton.

