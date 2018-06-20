Bethalto native joins law firm

Leslie N. Collins has joined Gori Julian & Associates P.C. as an attorney. She will be working at the firm’s Edwardsville office in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Collins was born and raised in Bethalto. She attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting in 1995. After graduation, she attended law school at Saint Louis University, graduating in 2001. Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, she prepared taxes and practiced general law, later focusing on workers’ compensation law. She also volunteers her time on the Board of Directors for the Riverbend Down Syndrome Association.

