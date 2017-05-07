Big Boy’s Q opens on Wood River Avenue

WOOD RIVER — There is “a lot of love” going into a new barbecue restaurant in Wood River, as Big Boy’s Q officially opened April 11 at 300 Wood River Ave.

“It’s just a passion,” owner Ron Boles said. “I love cooking. I love barbecuing.”

He started the restaurant with Jimi Sinks after looking for a place for three years.

“We put a lot of love in our food,” Boles said. “We don’t just open a can ... we don’t just throw stuff together. Cooking is a passion for us, for me and for her.”

Boles started barbecuing in Alton last summer, grilling on Fridays and Saturdays in front of Alton bar Bubby and Sissy’s on Belle Street late at night into the early morning hours. After doing that for the past year, he just wrapped up there a few weeks ago and is truly grateful to the patrons who supported him during that time.

“The people there have shown me so much love,” Boles said. “I couldn’t thank them enough.”

That experience grew into Big Boy’s Q, Boles said.

“I said it’s time to get a spot. So Jimi and I sat down, and we said, ‘Let’s look real heavy for a place.’”

Their menu is all homemade and includes pulled pork — one of their most popular items — burgers, hot dogs, brats and several side items that are changed out every three to four days.

“I think that keeps the customers coming because you don’t get burned out on certain items,” Boles said.

Side items include spaghetti, corn, coleslaw, potato salad, green beans, baked beans, cabbage, black-eyed peas and mostaccioli.

Boles, who is from southern Mississippi, has been cooking all his life with his father Bobby Tidwell, who owned Tidwell’s Fish & Shrimp in Ferguson, Mo. This location has closed down but has reopened in Florissant, Mo.

Boles said he and Sinks have been getting a lot of great feedback from the community about their restaurant.

“We have a lot of return customers,” he said. “People are excited we are here, and that something like this is in Wood River. I’m excited to be here to feed them.”

He said they are thinking of having a grand opening next month, but the date is not set. Boles said he also plans a year from now to expand if space is available.

“We plan on being here a long time,” he said. “I plan on being in Wood River and we are in for a long ride. Big Boy’s Q is here to stay.”

Big Boy’s Q is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

facebook.com/BigBoysQandSouthernSoulfood

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter