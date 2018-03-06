Bistro to bring outdoor entertainment to Broadway

ALTON — With a goal of opening mid-April, co-owner Chris Velloff says she’s excited about bringing a truly memorable dining experience to visitors on Broadway.

Velloff and her brother Mark Adams are co-owners of The Brown Bag Bistro, the latest venture to open along Alton’s Broadway corridor. The bistro, at 318 E. Broadway next door to 1904 General Store, will offer appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and desserts, along with a selection of beverages including beer and wine.

“The unique atmosphere we are bringing includes a great line of signature sandwiches,” Velloff said. “We will also open up our beautiful patio once the weather and the season cooperate. We’ll be the only dining venue on Broadway of our kind that also offers outdoor entertainment from the patio. And with the 1904 General Store next door, you’ll be able to dine with us and stop in next door for ice cream, candy, or other special treats.”

With a staff of 15 to 20, customers will place and pick up their orders at the counter for inside dining.

“We can seat 24 inside, but outside we’ll be able to seat up to 70,” Velloff said. “We will have order runners for patio dining at times where it’s busy.”

Once open, the bistro will host dining hours from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed on Monday. In warmer weather, the patio will stay open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. To keep up with all the latest, Velloff recommends following their Facebook page.

