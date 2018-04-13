Biz Briefly: April 13, 2018

“Small Business: Revolution” has begun filming its third season in Alton.

Last weekend, the crew of the reality show airing on YouTube and Hulu set up lights and boom mics and kicked off the daunting task of spotlighting the chosen six businesses, beginning with Lovett’s Snoots, Fish, Chicken and More at 2512 College Ave. on Saturday.

In the coming months, the crew will be returning to film footage of the other businesses as well as to conduct interviews with community leaders and residents.

Following a nail-biting period where Alton was up against thousands, then 20, then 10, small towns, vying for the distinction of being chosen for season three of the reality series, the six chosen locally owned entrepreneurships were announced late last month. The winning town receives $500,000 to be disbursed among small ventures in the area, as well as being “the” town for that season of the show.

The other five winning local businesses include Sham Pooches Grooming, Today’s Beauty Supply, Bluff City Outdoors, Morrison’s Irish Pub and Lighthouse Sounds.

Frank’s Restaurant settles into new location

ALTON | Frank’s Restaurant, long a mainstay in the Cottage Hills area, has made a new home at the former Rib City restaurant location near Alton Square Mall.

The new building at 102 E. Center Drive in Alton allows for seating of up to 180, more than the old location at 132 W. MacArthur Drive.

Staff size and menu choices also have been boosted under the management of Willard Bowen.

Frank’s serves home-style menu choices, including full breakfast plates, sandwiches, burgers, dinner plates, and more.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call (618) 433-9345.

Job seekers can get help at workshop

WOOD RIVER | To help local job seekers, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is inviting her constituents to attend a job search workshop, prepared by the Madison County Employment and Training Department, to provide tips and resources to those looking for employment.

“We all know that searching for a job can be a long process and it can sometimes become frustrating when it seems that you are doing everything right but still not having success in finding a position,” Bristow said. “The Madison County Employment and Training department can help assist those in the community with finding those small changes to help a candidate be successful in their next interview. Job search workshops can help provide information ranging from resumé materials to helping job seekers use search engines online.”

The workshop is set for 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road. Space is limited; interested attendees should make reservations to reserve a spot.

“This workshop will help provide resourceful information free of charge to anyone who might be looking for a new opportunity, whether they are going back to work or looking to shift careers,” Bristow said. “If you are in the job-searching process or will be in the near future, these resources are here for you and I would encourage residents to attend.”

For more information or to RSVP, call (618) 296-4445.

