Biz Briefly: April 27, 2018

Free document shredding for Godfrey residents

For those who have personal documents and sensitive material and do not have the ability to shred it themselves, the village of Godfrey is hosting a shred-it day Saturday, May 19, for village residents (ID required).

The event will take place on the Village Hall parking lot at 6810 Godfrey Road. Items accepted include any paper documents able to be shredded, including staples.

For more information, call (618) 466-3381.

New restaurant to open at former Rotten Apple site

With the approval of an ordinance allowing for an additional liquor license, the Godfrey Village Board has opened the door for Bakers and Hale to open in the former Rotten Apple Restaurant location.

The property at 7120 Montclair Ave., near Village Hall, has been vacant since Rotten Apple closed in 2015.

The new eatery is expected to open this summer.

