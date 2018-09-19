Blachford to retire from Liberty Bank

Blachford

Liberty Bank on Wednesday announced the upcoming retirement of Dale Blachford, who has served as the bank’s president since 2004 and will be retiring at the end of November after more than 42 years in community banking. He will remain an active member of the bank’s Board of Directors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 42-plus years as a community banker,” Blachford said. “The 14 years I have spent at Liberty Bank have been some of the most rewarding of my career. I have been blessed to work with and for some great people over the years, and I cherish working with my customers, our employees, and serving in our community.”

An active member in the community and in the banking industry, Blachford is treasurer of the Illinois Bankers Association, serves on the Executive Committee and chairs the association’s Ag Committee. He is also chairman of the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee and serves on the board of the RiverBend Growth Association.

“I know we will stay in the area, and I will always continue to be actively involved in the community,” Blachford said. “Best of all, I am excited to still be involved with the bank by serving on the board. Liberty Bank has a bright future and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to be a part of it — just in a new role that will allow me to spend more time with my wife, Jan, our six children and eight grandchildren.”

“Dale has provided outstanding leadership for Liberty Bank, for our industry, and for our communities,” said P.J. Jun, a founding member of Liberty Bank’s Board of Directors and former owner of Jun Construction. “He had the wealth of experience we needed to help grow Liberty Bank into the successful community bank it is, and we are very grateful for his dedication and years of service. We wish him much success in his retirement and are pleased to continue to benefit from his insight as a member of the bank’s board.”

