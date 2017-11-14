Bluff City Grill earns Small Business of the Month award

× Expand Bluff City Grill representatives accept a plaque for winning the RiverBend Growth Association's Small Business of the Month award.

ALTON — The RiverBend Growth Association has named Bluff City Grill as its Small Business of the Month.

The association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information about Bluff City Grill, contact them at (618) 433-8288 or visit BluffCityGrillAlton.com or their Facebook page.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

