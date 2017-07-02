Brewing up conversations

When owners Jared and Carolyn Brynildsen were brainstorming about a business investment in Alton, they weren’t sure what they would end up with.

But they knew they wanted it to facilitate an atmosphere of conversations — where people put down their devices and actually exchange words in person.

Although the doors are already open, Germania Brew Haus will host its grand opening from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7. The new owners are eager to invite people in to strike up a conversation while enjoying $1 espresso-based drinks that day and leaving with dollar-off coupons for return visits.

The couple’s investment brainstorming brought them to a decision late last year. They were determined to open a specialty brew house like the ones they have enjoyed throughout their years of mandated travel, as they both are active duty military officers. Jared grew up in Alton and Carolyn spent childhood years in Troy, so they knew they wanted to hang up their shingle in Alton.

When Jared came across the possibility of the former Germania bank building on Broadway, he convinced Carolyn that this is where they needed to be.

“It was almost like destiny,” Carolyn said.

Although they had both lived in the area at different times in their lives, they didn’t actually meet until they were both deployed in Afghanistan. A mutual passion for Germany — the country, the culture, and the brews — would further influence their life paths. They later ended up living in Nashville’s Germantown as well.

“Then, when Jared and I saw the word ‘Germania’ literally on this building, we knew this had to be the place,” Carolyn said.

And while it wasn’t initially part of the plan to offer more than specialty beers and ciders, once they saw the Germania building, they decided it needed to be a coffee house as well.

It since has become more of a family affair, with Jared’s brother Ben overseeing day-to-day operations, along with an ultimate goal of eight or nine staff members, and Carolyn’s mom, Sally Koval, providing a helping hand.

The establishment features specialty coffees, including lattes, espressos and cappuccinos, as well as teas and cocoas — with hot, iced, or frozen options offered. For non-coffee drinkers, they offer chai tea lattes, frozen hot chocolate, smoothies, or teas.

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days a week, the schedule is still being finessed to accommodate customers.

Their neighbor, Frost Bakery, also provides a light menu of bakery items, including quiches, muffins, doughnuts, brownies and cookies.

“We are two really young businesses just getting our start, and we thought the idea of partnering together like this would be mutually beneficial,” Carolyn said.

“We want to be a very family-friendly place; that’s why we have the hot cocoas and other items on our menu,” she said. “We want parents to feel comfortable bringing their kids in with them.”

Starting in early July, after 6 p.m. during the first half of the week, the iPourIt self-serve taps will provide local and nearby specialty beers and ciders for customers to experience. The taps will open around 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and around noon Saturday and Sunday. They will close the taps around 8 p.m. Sundays.

The technology behind these self-serve taps helps to make the experience memorable.

“Jared and I had experienced this kind of tap system in our travels,” Carolyn said. “They are all over in other countries, and they work well. We wanted to introduce them here.”

When a customer comes in the door, he or she will present identification to the bartender on duty and swipe a debit or credit card to set up a tab. The customer will receive a wristband that not only is used to dispense from the tap but also to track how much a customer consumes and for payment processing.

“The wristband has a kind of chip in it,” Carolyn explained. “The customer approaches the tap and positions the wristband in front of the chip reader. The touchscreen display welcomes the customer by name, verifying that they are of age for consumption and tracking what the customer consumes.”

“Not only does this prevent underage consumption, but it also places a limit on the amount consumed, with a limit of 36 ounces maximum by default,” she said. “We will also always have a bartender on duty, who at his or her discretion, can decide if a particular customer needs special attention.”

The touchscreen on each tap also provides customers with information about the beer or cider inside.

Germania Brew Haus plans to offer wine in coming months.

“The wine list is still in the selection process,” Carolyn said.

“Overall, we want the atmosphere here to encourage conversation, to promote personal interaction,” she said. “We do not plan for this to be your typical bar scene. Rather, Germania Brew Haus hopes to provide an intimate, individually fulfilling place with a more calm and peaceful setting. A place where someone can enjoy a specialty brew, be it coffee or beer, and walk away with a positive feeling.”

At the top of the staircase that leads to the second floor is a quiet study room as well as a private meeting room. There is also access to a small outdoor patio off the second-floor meeting room.

“Anyone is welcome to use these rooms; we have wi-fi on site, as well as a large television in the private meeting room with USB hookups for presentations or other audio-video displays,” Carolyn said.

The study area is available at any time Germania is open; no reservations are required and it is free to use. The small meeting room is available as well; however, advanced reservations are appreciated to reserve it for a meeting or event.

Outdoor seating is also available.

The Brynildsens say the best way to stay up to date on developments is to follow the Germania Brew Haus page on Facebook. For more information, call (314) 667-4751.

facebook.com/GermaniaBrewHaus

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter