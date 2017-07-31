Brighton funeral director achieves certification

BRIGHTON — The National Funeral Directors Association has renewed the nationally recognized certified preplanning consultant to Chris Wooldridge, funeral director from Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Homes.

The certification program is considered the standard of excellence in funeral service for individuals who help families plan funerals in advance. To become a certified preplanning consultant, candidates must meet specific requirements and pass an examination based on a standards manual. Certified preplanning consultants must demonstrate their ongoing professional commitment by fulfilling specific requirements as they renew their certification every four years.

The association’s certification program, established in 1997, recognizes qualified, knowledgeable individuals committed to providing ethical and caring advance planning services for all families.

“Those who have earned the CPC designation have achieved a unique career distinction that is highly valued by families who want to plan meaningful funerals in advance,” said Colleen Murphy Klein, who manages the program.

The association is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving 19,700 individual members who represent nearly 10,000 funeral homes in the United States and around the world.

