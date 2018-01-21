Building a longer life legacy

With many baby boomers now in their 60s and 70s, the swell in senior housing continues in the Metro East region and nationwide. As the need for varied housing options for this aging population continues to rise, the number of facilities opening up to house and care for them continues to grow.

The Villas of Holly Brook is one of the providers continuing its expansion efforts throughout Illinois in an effort to meet this growing demand. The Charleston, Ill.- based company operates in 13 communities in Illinois and one in Indiana. It will soon be adding new care facilities in Bethalto, Jerseyville, Collinsville, and Belleville.

The Bethalto location at 312 Mechanical Drive, off Illinois 111 near St. Louis Regional Airport, is on track to open in May 2018, according to Clint Lawhorn, regional director of sales for The Villas of Holly Brook/Reflections Memory Care. The facility in Jerseyville on Illinois 109 is slated to open in spring 2019, with Crawford Funeral Home as its neighbor next door.

At The Villas of Holly Brook, the mission is to provide premiere assisted living units that complement the lifestyles of residents and families.

“We make sure every assisted living facility has unsurpassed comfort, privacy and a resort feel at an affordable price,” Lawhorn said.

For an all-inclusive monthly payment, residents will have a full-size apartment with one or two bedrooms. Utilities and expanded cable are included, with the exception of phone. Each apartment features individual heating and cooling units, large bathrooms with safety bars, and walk-in closets. The apartments are also equipped with a personal response system, and residents are provided with personal laundry, linen and housekeeping services. Care staff are on-site 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Residents have access to a central dining room where three meals per day are provided. There is a private dining room for entertaining when residents have guests. A beauty and barber shop is also a facility feature, as is a spa with a walk-in tub and grab bars, a theater room and a four seasons room. Free scheduled local transportation is available, as well as social and recreational programs. The Villas are also pet-friendly.

An innovative feature introduced at The Villas is a sensory therapy room, or Snoezelen Room. It is a therapeutic environment created for the express purpose of delivering high levels of stimuli to patients with dementia. A private room displays optical illusions with combined lighting effects, aromas, colors, textures and sounds to stimulate a person’s olfactory, auditory and gustatory (taste and flavor) systems.

Engaging the residents in the Snoezelen Room experience has proven to be especially calming for residents who become anxious, who experience sundowning, or who simply prefer to be engaged independently.

In addition to the assisted living experience available to resident seniors, The Villas also offers memory care as an attached community.

The Reflections Memory Care communities offer individualized health care plans, supervision by a nurse in a secured building that includes activity stations, outdoor walking paths and sensory gardens. Reflections provides added care for residents experiencing confusion, wandering, sundowning, disorientation, loss of recognition of familiar faces and tasks.

“Families will find peace of mind knowing that their loved one is being cared for in a state-of-the-art retirement care community that specializes in Alzheimer’s and other memory care,” Lawhorn said.

The Reflections staff is trained in the concept of ability-focused activity to provide an environment that minimizes unhealthy effects of the disease process. Their programs are designed to allow the resident success while emphasizing individual strengths and maintaining dignity. Reflections focuses on the six areas of personal wellness: emotional, intellectual, physical, social, spiritual, and purposeful.

“Reflections Memory Care, a secure Alzheimer’s and dementia specialty care wing, is firmly committed to championing the quality of life for seniors with memory issues,” company president Hadley Phillips said. “Reflections works hard to provide more than just a safe place for memory care residents; they create a place where they can be comforted and feel at home.”

Art therapy and hands-on crafts, such as painting, are some of the popular activities that Reflections staff work on with its memory care residents. Music has also proven to have a soothing and stimulating effect on patients with memory difficulties, so staff at Reflections often provide calming music.

And as an added level of care for “those most delicate of residents,” Reflections uses methods to further help ease and assist seniors with memory care needs, such as lavender aromatherapy. Aromatherapy has been successful at helping to establish a calming atmosphere for both residents and staff.

For more information about The Villas of Holly Brook/Reflections Memory Care facilities, call (855) 20-VILLA or (855-208-4552) or visit their website.

