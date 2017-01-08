Celebration destination

× 1 of 12 Expand × 2 of 12 Expand × 3 of 12 Expand × 4 of 12 Expand × 5 of 12 Expand × 6 of 12 Expand × 7 of 12 Expand × 8 of 12 Expand × 9 of 12 Expand × 10 of 12 Expand × 11 of 12 Expand × 12 of 12 Expand Prev Next

With roots of downtown Wood River’s history contained deep within its walls, the newest go-to event facility may only be a year old, but it can still boast many decades of success.

In the site that once housed the local bowling alley in its lower level, a local legend in the restaurant industry has added her renowned reputation, and her name, to the history books of the site now known as Madison’s by Martha Tea Room, Banquet Center and Bistro.

Manager Martha Warren has built a reputation for excellence and “the complete experience” with each establishment she has run, which dates back more than 20 years. She was the former owner of a wallpaper and home decorating business before becoming the proprietor of Martha’s Tea Room back in the early 2000s. And when she and Madison’s owner Chris Drake got together, she once more incorporated those special touches, along with an excellent menu, into the facility they opened in January 2016.

The venue at Madison’s offers three different facilities, making the possibilities seemingly unlimited for those who need event and catering services. The tea room is ideal not only as a place to grab lunch during the week, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, but also as a place to host up to 83 people for such events as bridal showers and smaller celebrations including birthdays, graduations and baby showers.

An exceptional site for weddings and receptions, the banquet center can easily manage 150 to 200 guests, with tables, chairs, a stage and dance floor all included. There’s even a gazebo Warren put together herself for couples to exchange their rings and vows under. Catering through Warren and her staff is also available, with food prepared in-house and featuring many of the dishes for which Warren is described by locals as “legendary.”

Customers are welcome to bring in their own food, but if they take advantage of the in-house catering option, they also enjoy the room rental, glass and silver table settings, as well as table linens all included in the price per person for the food.

“All you have to bring in is your decorations; wait and bar staff are also included when taking advantage of our catering,” Warren said.

The cost per person depends on menu selections for the event. Customers would need to provide their own table settings, glassware and linens if not using in-house catering, along with their own decorations.

With on-street options as well as the city’s lot behind the facility that extends the entire block from Second to Third Street, there is more than ample parking for any event at Madison’s, Warren pointed out. She also noted the entire facility is wheelchair-accessible.

The newest addition to the facility is the bistro, which opened in October. Featuring a European feel with a nod to local history, it is open alongside the tea room from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and offers a bar and slot machines for visitors in addition to items from the tea room’s menu.

“With the bistro’s bar in place now, we have a full liquor license and are able to provide those services for functions that are hosted here as well,” Warren said.

“We continue to build our reputation as the place to hold your wedding reception, and as an alternative for hosting your wedding,” she said. “We are reasonably priced, and our facility is a nice, clean place to have a function. We have hosted a mix of events in this first year, and we have two class reunions booked already for 2017. During this past holiday season, we were a popular spot for corporate, family and group parties and dinners as well.”

“Basically, we can host just about any kind of party,” Warren said.

For information, call Martha at (618) 251-8474 or visit their website.

