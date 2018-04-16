Center aids in The Wealthcare Group’s growth

× Expand (From left) David Wiegand, Karen McGarvey, Tara Lowry and Jacob Lowry

In 2017, Tara and Jacob Lowry established a partnership with Karen McGarvey and David Wiegand to expand their business with a new brand, The Wealthcare Group, offering services in navigating through insurance benefits and financial planning.

They know investments, insurance and employee benefits can be complex. Their teams of advisers is here to assist each client in fulfilling their needs.

The Wealthcare Group reached out to the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for guidance in the middle of 2017. They have been working with the center and receiving one-on-one counseling with Director and Business Specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May.

Tara Lowry said she is extremely appreciative of DiMaggio May’s availability and how much she cares about the Lowrys’ business.

“Jo Ann has given us a tremendous amount of feedback,” she said. “She’s reviewed all of our concerns and strategies, which will help us be more successful.”

DiMaggio May also discussed areas to assist the Lowrys and their partners in succeeding with their next business chapter, including networking and marketing strategies.

Tara Lowry was involved in the SBDC and Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac Growth Venture seminar series from January to March. The series assisted businesses in developing a growth plan, as well as the creation of a framework to better utilize decision-making and improve business performance.

“Tara and Jacob are dedicated to exceptional client service, as well as educating their clients in the process,” DiMaggio May said. “With their care and motivation, I am confident they will be successful, and I look forward to supporting them further.”

The Wealthcare Group’s mission is to illustrate integrity, knowledge and trustworthiness as it enables clients to achieve greater financial success and peace of mind.

The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at 2 Terminal Drive in East Alton.

SBDC: (618) 650-2929

Wealthcare Group: (618) 259-8920

