Center salutes Pinot’s Palette for one-year anniversary

When most people retire, they usually look forward to relaxing and not working.

For retired Roxana High School art teacher and Pinot’s Palette owner Jane Seymour, she wanted to stay active by opening her own business. Pinot’s Palette was the perfect way for Seymour to bring her love of art to the community in an entertainment venue. The business is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Edwardsville this month.

The idea to open a paint and sip business was born from her passion of art and teaching. Seymour did extensive research to take on the challenge of owning a business and signed the contract in April 2015 to open Pinot’s Palette.

The one-year anniversary party will consist of an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, followed by painting “Full Moon Rising” from 7-9:30 p.m. In appreciation of its customers, Pinot’s Palette will offer a buy one, get one offer. Customers can buy one seat for $35 and get one free. During their painting session, customers will play Pinot Perks Bingo for fun and prizes throughout the night.

Interim Director and Small Business Specialist Jo Ann Di Maggio May has been working with Pinot’s Palette to offer networking recommendations, marketing strategy advice and suggestions for future opportunities and growth for Jane’s business. The center also provides financing and public relation resources.

Di Maggio May’s assistance and passion have proven her interest in Seymour’s business, the owner said.

“Pinot’s Palette is such a cool place where you can let your creativity flow,” Di Maggio May said. “I have enjoyed supporting Jane and look forward to her continued success. I encourage people to check it out, because you are sure to have fun.”

Seymour’s team consists of five talented artists with art degrees, ranging from bachelor’s to master’s in fine arts, within the fields of studio art, art education and art therapy. Her sister, Linda, serves as studio manager, with 28 years of experience in retail management.

Pinot’s Palette also enjoys fundraising for organizations and partnering with other local businesses. They recently partnered with Vive Yoga Studio for a Yoga, Paint and Wine night. Seymour has done fundraisers with Partners for Pets, 4 Paws Sake, Furry Friends Recovery, programs for post-traumatic stress disorder, schools, and more. She enjoys giving back to the community and working with small businesses to share her passion of philanthropy and art.

Pinot’s Palette offers public classes for all ages, as well as private parties for any occasion. It also offers team-building events for small businesses as well as corporate events.

“Everyone needs a creative outlet to disconnect from their busy lifestyle, meet new people, or reconnect with family and friends,” Seymour said. “We make it our mission to create a fun, creative, entertaining and relaxing atmosphere that allows them to do just that.”

Pinot’s Palette, 1063 S. Route 157 Unit No. 11 in Edwardsville, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (618) 650-9260 or visit the website.

