Centerstone hires new chief operating officer

Tyree

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced Anne Tyree as the company’s chief operating officer for Illinois.

Tyree will head day-to-day operations to ensure Centerstone grows and maintains operational excellence in Southern Illinois.

“Anne is a visionary leader whose dedication to Centerstone, its employees and its clients is only matched by her passion for our life-saving services,” said John Markley, chief executive officer of Centerstone. “She has a personal connection to our mission and demonstrates that every day.”

Tyree has served as chief administrative officer of Centerstone since May and previously served as vice president of marketing and business development. She has worked with Centerstone and its legacy organizations for more than 16 years and has 25 years of experience consulting with, managing and growing nonprofit organizations. Her prior roles have included overseeing financial and administrative operations for the legacy organization, in addition to developing and implementing large-scale service initiatives and facilities development.

“Anne brings a wealth of knowledge to this role and I am confident she will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to support Centerstone’s clinical and operational goals,” Markley said.

Tyree has a master’s of public administration focused in health care administration from American Public University System and a bachelor’s in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago. The rural Jersey County resident has 20 years’ experience as a certified fundraising executive, having earned the certification from CFRE International.

“I am honored to be chosen for the position,” Tyree said. “Centerstone’s behavioral health, early childhood, vocational and residential services not only improve the quality of life for our clients, but they also reduce overall health care costs. My goal is to see Centerstone as the provider of choice for these services in Southern Illinois.”

Centerstone is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit providers of community-based behavioral health care, offering mental health services, substance abuse treatment and intellectual and developmental disabilities services in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Centerstone Illinois is a growing $45 million entity in the Southern and Metro East areas of Illinois, with a broad array of service lines and 650 staff members. Annually, the organization serves more than 12,000 adults, children, and families across eight counties.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter