Chairman’s passing spurs changes to credit union board

WOOD RIVER | Derrick Richardson has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Midwest Members Credit Union.

Richardson was appointed because of the passing of Michael L. Frye, longtime board chairman. Frye served on the board for 38 years, including 29 as chairman.

Richardson is a captain at the Alton Fire Department, an emergency medical technician, and serves as a fire science instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College. He is also an active community volunteer. Richardson has been a member of the Supervisory Committee at Midwest Members Credit Union since April 2016.

Longtime board members Kerry Pitt and Gerard Jacquin also have been appointed to new roles. Pitt has served on the board since May 1995 and has been appointed as chairman. Jacquin has served on the board since December 2002 and has been appointed to vice chairman.

