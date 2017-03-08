Chamber honors Scheffel Boyle manager

Scheffel Boyle CPAs announces that Elizabeth Heil, a manager in the firm’s Edwardsville office, was recognized with the Tallerico Leadership Award from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

Heil was given the award at the chamber’s annual Gala and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 4. The event took place at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Meridian Ballroom in the Morris University Center.

According to the Chamber, the Tallerico Leadership Award is presented annually to “an outstanding individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in reaching their full leadership potential.”

“I was very surprised and honored to be recognized by the Chamber and my community,” Heil said. “I moved to Edwardsville about 15 years ago not knowing anyone, and the chamber really helped me make a name for myself. Thank you to the chamber, my community, my family and my Scheffel Boyle family for all the support. It means the world to me.”

Heil has been with Scheffel Boyle since 1999. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois in 1998 and her CPA license shortly thereafter. She then went on to earn her master of business administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1999. Heil grew up in Belleville and moved to the Edwardsville area in 2001.

As a longtime member of Scheffel Boyle’s Recruiting Team, Heil is responsible for recruiting and mentoring young talent for the firm. She is known around the office for her dedication to the local community, her clients and her “work family.” Outside the office she is active in many local organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and as treasurer for the Illinois Federation of Business Women’s Metro East chapter.

