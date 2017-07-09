× Expand Representatives of Farmers Insurance Advisory Group in Granite City held a formal ribbon-cutting for their business on June 28.

GRANITE CITY — When Gary Boyd and Joe Mangi formed Farmers Insurance Advisory Group in Granite City last year, their goal was to provide more to the community than simply insurance sales.

“We combined in order to be able to offer more,” Boyd said.

The two experienced insurance advisers opened the office in March 2016 and were joined this year by another industry veteran, Eleni Braswell. The three serve as advisers and consultants to customers rather than simply offering products.

They formally cut the ribbon for the business on June 28, National Insurance Awareness Day.

Mangi said it is all about hearing customers’ stories and educating them about their options.

“Anyone can go online and buy insurance,” he says. “But cheaper is not always the best choice.”

The group also points out customers cannot get face-to-face experience online. The team regularly makes house calls to accommodate customers’ schedules.

“We’ve done a lot of business at kitchen tables,” Mangi said.

Boyd said they are licensed professional insurance agents who can help people understand the insurance they need and what it should be doing for them. He described how they can help customers avoid the pitfalls of buying lowest-cost insurance or insurance based on minimum requirements.

“You don’t want a bad day to turn into a bad life,” he said.

Farmers Insurance Advisory Group offers a complete line of insurance products. Home, auto, umbrella, renters, and business insurance are all part of their portfolio. In addition, it can provide insurance for boats, recreational vehicles, campers, four-wheelers, motorcycles, and special items such as antique cars.

“We cover Insurance 101 before talking specifics,” Mangi said.

“We help walk them through requirements up front,” Braswell added.

Boyd said the team can also broker insurance with other companies for customers with unusual requirements. The office also provides license plate sticker renewals, title services for cars, and notary services. Financial products such as annuities and life insurance are also available.

Special discounts are available for many groups and organizations, such as licensed medical personnel, teachers, police officers, firefighters, and active military personnel. Boyd said finding out what people do for a living is part of understanding the customer’s whole story.

Above and beyond the insurance products and services it provides, Farmers Insurance Advisory Group supports the community in other ways. The business provides support for school bands, cheerleaders, and sports teams as well as the local Scouting organizations, the fire department, and Rotary Club group, Mangi said.

Boyd said they want people to understand they are part of the community.

“Our children go to school here; we spend our money here,” he said. “When people do business with us, they are investing in their own community.”

Farmers Insurance Advisory Group, 3361 Fehling Road in Granite City, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will make appointments any time outside of those hours to accommodate customers’ needs. The office can be reached at (618) 307-1046.

