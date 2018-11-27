Club Fitness coming to Eastgate Plaza

Nearly one year after making what could be their biggest leap of faith ever, Todd and Julia Kennedy are beginning to see the payoff — a payoff that could revitalize an area written off by many in the community.

Todd Kennedy closed the deal Nov. 26 that will bring a new Club Fitness location to Eastgate Plaza, with a tentative opening scheduled for the summer of 2019.

“It was actually a little bit of luck,” Todd said. “The (representatives from Club Fitness) were driving by to look at another site and they saw the sign at Eastgate. I was able to give them a tour of the old Illinois Wholesale Furniture space and they liked what they saw.”

The spot at 35 Eastgate Plaza, previously occupied by the furniture wholesaler, is 28,000 square feet, more than twice the space of other Club Fitness locations.

Kennedy said the new location would be patterned after the “supersized” Club Fitness in O’Fallon, Mo., which offers a kids club, massage chairs, locker rooms, and a smoothie bar along with studios for women’s training and virtual training, Burn Zone, Stages Flight Cycle and more.

Club Fitness has 23 locations in the St. Louis-Metro East area, including gyms in Alton, Wood River, and Granite City.

When the former owners of Julia’s Banquet Center were given the opportunity to buy the property on which their business lies last December, the decision was made within days. The Kennedys, along with Todd’s parents, Paul and Carolyn Crause (who own the banquet center), operate as EG Plaza LLC, with plans to fill the shopping center with new and existing businesses to revitalize the center. Julia’s, Dollar General and AMC Showplace 6 theater will remain.

At one time, Eastgate Plaza was a thriving business district, housing retail shops, Pantera’s Pizza, Aldi, a JCPenney outlet store, and more. Over the years, signs came down from storefronts with nothing to take their place as stores closed or relocated.

With the recent announcements of new business (including an ice cream parlor scheduled to open by the end of the year and an Elite Hockey Camps location at the East Alton Ice Arena, opened earlier this year, a facility focused on providing individual and group lessons as well as off-ice training), Todd is confident that, like the movie theater in his plaza, the shopping center is gearing up for a “second feature” rather than a “final showing.”

