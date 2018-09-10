CNB Bank Shares qualified to trade on OTCQX Best Market

CNB Bank

OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, on Monday announced CNB Bank Shares Inc., a full-service bank with customers throughout south-central Illinois, suburban southwestern Chicago and the St. Louis metropolitan area, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. CNB Bank Shares was previously privately held.

CNB Bank Shares begins trading Monday on OTCQX under the symbol “CNBN.” U.S. investors can find financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on otcmarkets.com.

“CNB Bank Shares joins more than 80 community and regional banks that choose to trade on our OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, executive vice president of corporate services at OTC Markets Group. “OTCQX offers banks a transparent public market alternative to a U.S. stock exchange listing, creating efficiencies for management teams by reducing costs and duplicative compliance requirements. We look forward to supporting the company as it builds long-term shareholder value.”

“We are excited to make the transition to OTCQX,” said Jim Ashworth, president of CNB Bank Shares Inc. “The additional liquidity and visibility should be a significant benefit to our shareholders.”

CNB Bank Shares was sponsored for OTCQX by Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

