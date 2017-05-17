CNB shareholders re-elect directors

CARLINVILLE — The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares Inc. held their annual meeting April 27 in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville.

In addition to receiving a report on the past year’s performance, shareholders re-elected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.

Re-elected to the parent company’s board were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden, all of Carlinville; Ralph Antle of Taylorville, and Joe Heitz of Alton.

At a subsequent organizational meeting, Richard Walden was re-elected by the board to serve as chairman. Also at that meeting the incumbent board of the subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust N.A., was re-elected. The bank’s board consists of Walden (chairman), Ashworth, Baker, Davis, and Ruyle; as well as John Boehm and Jim Salske of Carlinville, Rick Champley and George Yard of Taylorville, and Larry Franklin of Alton. All officers of the company and the bank were reappointed to their current positions, including Ashworth as president of the company, Davis as president and CEO of the bank, and Franklin as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank.

Highlighted during the financial report was the steady growth of CNB, eclipsing $940 million in assets during 2016; and growth in both deposits and retained earnings that support the overall financial condition.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations in Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton, Mo.; Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to traditional loan and deposit banking services, CNB provides wealth management through its trust operations and full-service brokerage, as well as a wide range of residential fixed-rate loan products for access to the secondary market through CNB’s mortgage department.

