CNB to merge with Jacksonville Savings Bank

CNB Bank Shares Inc. and Jacksonville Bancorp Inc. jointly announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Jacksonville Bancorp will merge with and into CNB Shares.

Following the merger, Jacksonville Savings Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Jacksonville Bancorp, will merge with and into CNB Bank & Trust, the wholly-owned subsidiary of CNB Shares.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Jacksonville Bancorp will receive $33.70 in cash for each share of Jacksonville Bancorp common stock. The transaction has an aggregate’ deal value of approximately $61.6 million.

The transaction combines two strong local community banks that share a common culture and core values. CNB B&T is headquartered in Carlinville, with approximately $924 million in total assets and 13 full-service branches throughout Illinois and Missouri. Jacksonville Savings Bank is headquartered in Jacksonville, operating four full-service branches and two limited service branches throughout central Illinois, with approximately $337 million in total assets. With approximately $1.25 billion in pro forma assets, the combined bank will continue to operate all branches after closing.

“Our two banks are very complementary,” Jacksonville Bancorp board chairman Andy Applebee said. “We are confident CNB will continue our community bank traditions while capitalizing on the benefits that come with being a larger bank.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with another local community bank that shares our deep commitment to customer service and community involvement,” Jacksonville Savings Bank President and CEO Rich Foss said.

Following the merger, Foss will serve as a director on the board of CNB Bank & Trust and Applebee will remain in an advisory capacity.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to Jacksonville Bancorp shareholder approval, regulatory approval, and other conditions as set forth in the merger agreement.

Upon completion of the holding company merger, the two banks likely will be merged in the fourth quarter of 2018 or first quarter of 2019. The directors of CNB Shares and Jacksonville Bancorp have unanimously approved the merger agreement.

CNB Shares also announced that, subject to customary closing conditions, Castle Creek Capital Partners VI L.P. will make an investment of $30 million into CNB Shares with the proceeds being used both to fund the merger and support future organic growth. Upon closing of the transaction, Castle Creek will have one representative appointed to CNB Shares’ board of directors.

“This merger will not only be a good fit geographically for CNB, but also culturally as Jacksonville Savings Bank has diligently committed resources to staff training in the areas of quality service and product development,” CNB B&T President Shawn Davis said.

“CNB Shares will benefit with an expansion of a familiar customer demographic, an investor group that is optimistic about our future, and additional experienced directors,” CNB Shares President Jim Ashworth said.

Jacksonville Bancorp was advised by the investment banking firm of D.A. Davidson & Co., and the law firm of Luse Gorman PC. CNB Shares was advised by the investment banking firm of Keefe, Bruyette and Woods Inc. and the law firm of Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP. Castle Creek was advised by the law firm of Sidley Austin LLP. In addition, Keefe, Bruyette and Woods Inc. acted as placement agent in conjunction with the offering by CNB Shares.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter