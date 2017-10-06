Co-op grocery store uprooted

With heavy hearts, a decision to close Grassroots Grocery in Alton by the end of the year has recently been made.

The Advisory Council voted Sept. 25 to close the retail store at 415 Ridge St. when the lease expires on Dec. 31, or earlier perhaps if inventory is depleted.

In a letter to its members, the council shared that the factors that led to this decision included operating expenses exceeding sales and a continuing decline of customers frequenting the store. Additionally, new memberships and renewals have been decreasing, and the donor who promised to pay the store’s rent for three years has not fulfilled that pledge for the past two years.

Christine Favilla, one of the leading founders of Grassroots Grocery, said in a phone interview on Friday morning, Oct. 6, that this was a very tough decision but one that was necessary to be fiscally responsible.

“It was a hard decision — really hard,” Favilla said. “But there were just not enough shoppers.”

Favilla also noted that, while the organization had a sound marketing plan in place, they had no “foot soldiers” in place to ensure it was carried out effectively. She also thought not having a paid manager made ongoing operations more difficult.

“We did have 51 vendors, though. That was definitely not a problem,” Favilla said.

The store’s landlord was informed of the decision on Wednesday, and employees and members were told on Thursday.

“We want to thank everybody for their support,” Favilla said. “Our members, the community, the shoppers — both regulars and one-timers — as well as the neighbors. Their support has been tremendously rewarding.”

While the dry goods and bulk items are liquidated, Grassroots Grocery will continue to stock local fresh produce and products until the doors finally close.

Although the Advisory Council has voted to close this retail store, there are potential restructuring options available for the mission to continue. Through tax-deductible donations, volunteer leadership, and continued shopping at the store through the end of the year, the future of Grassroots Grocery will be determined.

Based on public response, possibilities going forward include reopening in a new location, converting into a buying club to coordinate the purchases of select products in bulk, and opening the commercial kitchen at a different location. Founders and existing Advisory Council members are there to guide any community volunteers who are interested in getting involved in the restructuring, which must occur if there is to be a future version of the store.

Favilla also emphasized that the mission has not been entirely abandoned, and with changes in its current business model, the results could be even more beneficial — and exciting.

“No matter what, we are moving. If we reopen, it will be in a new location. A move could help with getting increased clientele and foot traffic. We also have all the seed money and equipment in place to start a commercial kitchen now, and a new location would have to include the ability to open up this kitchen too,” Favilla said.

The letter of announcement to close that was sent out to its members also noted that Grassroots Grocery has a wealth of assets to build upon, “including terrific and knowledgeable employees, strong alliances with local vendors, relationships with the Hunterstown neighbors, and most of all, a belief that locally and sustainably produced foods lead to a healthier life and a stronger community.”

This cooperative grocery store first opened in August 2015 with hopes to contribute to the restoration of local agriculture, keep money in the local economy, and increase access to healthy food in a low-income area designated by the USDA as “limited access” or a food desert. The Grassroots Grocery has run as a non-profit and employs a cooperative business model strategy of generating income through store memberships.

Products offered at Grassroots Grocery come from local and regional producers within a 50-mile radius whenever possible, along with some products purchased from catalogs and other sources. The retail store not only provides access to healthy foods for low-income community members, it also educates those residents about why fresh, local foods are important, and how to best utilize them.

Grassroots Grocery Advisory Council members include Favilla along with Sara McGibany, John Keagy, Sandy Budde, Kristina Remelius, Colby Sprague, Dathan Brooks and Lauren Waters.

Details and updates, along with announced inventory reduction discounts, will be posted on Grassroots Grocery’s Facebook page as well as on their website as they move toward their next chapter.

grassrootsgrocery.org