Code 3 Spices repeats as Small Business of the Year

Code 3 Spices owners Mike Radosevich and Chris Bohnemeier accepted the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center’s Small Business of the Year Award on Oct. 18 for the second consecutive year.

“Code 3 Spices is the perfect example of the kind of power a small business can generate with passion and ambition,” SBDC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May said. “The owners are dedicated to their business and the community. They deserved to win the Small Business of the Year award for how much they have accomplished and for their future endeavors.”

The business has grown tremendously since opening in late 2012. It offers five high-quality blends of spices. Each flavor profile is monosodium glutamate-free and gluten-free with no preservatives. Their two sauce flavors are MSG-free, gluten-free and do not include high-fructose corn syrup like many popular brands. Products are available through their website and retail locations throughout the St. Louis area.

Before Radosevich and Bohnemeier created Code 3 Spices, they were using their rubs in amateur level barbecue competitions. Since then, they have participated in 80 events with multiple awards, including championships. Now, they are widely known and have created a pro competition team with their love of Code 3 Spices, sauces and other barbecue products.

“We have the mindset of shoot for the stars,” Radosevich said. “When we are faced with a challenge, we take it head-on and try to learn how we can effectively grow from there. We are always learning from issues to better ourselves for the future.”

Code 3 Spices is highly successful at executing its mission. The company focuses on offering the highest-quality ingredients and products, as well as supporting the community of first responders and armed services. For each bottle purchased, 25 cents is contributed to organizations that support police, fire, medical and military personnel.

The owners hosted Smokin’ on Main BBQ Competition and Festival in July. The event generated $3,500 for the Collinsville Food Pantry and the U.S. Veterans Foundation.

Their newest accomplishment is acquiring Ace Hardware as their largest retailer, and Code 3 Spices will be an Ace direct vendor. Individuals may request Code 3 Spices at a local Ace Hardware, and customers will be able to purchase the award-winning products from home. Their products are in 1,000 U.S. stores nationwide and is available in Canada.

The Metro East SBDC has been there to support Code 3 Spices along the way.

“Going to the SBDC was the best decision we ever made,” Radosevich said.

The SBDC has supported Code 3 Spices with media releases, marketing resources and assisting with brand awareness.

“Mike and Chris are definitely go-getters and work hard,” Di Maggio May said. “They are headed in a positive direction, and we are always here to help.”

Radosevich guarantees they are a business to keep an eye on because they flawlessly execute their mission and customer service. Contact Code 3 Spices at (618) 855-8855.

For information about the SBDC, call (618) 650-2929.

