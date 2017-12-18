Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors merges with Property Professionals

EDWARDSVILLE — Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors will expand its presence in the Riverbend.

The real estate agency announced Monday it has completed a merger with the Property Professionals offices, which are in Godfrey, Grafton, and Hardin.

A total of nine real estate brokers will join the Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors team as a result of the merger. The agents in Godfrey will include Casey Bennington, Nancy Trucks, Steve Gehrs, and Elaine Rhodes as the managing broker.

In Hardin and Grafton, the agents will include Devin Brown, Kynan Mielke, Thomas McKee, Tom Sumpter, and Wendi Mielke as the managing broker.

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors President Gerry Schuetzenhofer said his agency was looking for the right opportunity to expand its services to the Riverbend, and this was the perfect fit.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity to expand our business to this region,” Schuetzenhofer said. “Godfrey, Grafton and Hardin are all beautiful communities with rich histories and unique housing markets. We feel like the network of services we provide through Coldwell Banker and our real estate firm will be such a benefit to people interested in buying or selling a home in this area. We are really excited for the experience and enthusiasm Wendi and Elaine bring to our team!”

This merger will add to Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors’ existing five offices in Belleville, Edwardsville, Highland, O’Fallon, and Troy, Ill., just minutes from downtown St. Louis. With a network of more than 200 expertly trained Realtors, its mission is to offer buyers and sellers the best real estate services possible.

