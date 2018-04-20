Company breaks ground on industrial fabrication shop

× Expand Employees of icon Mechanical and city officials break ground at the future site of icon’s heavy metal shop. Pictured are (from left) Sheet Metal Shop Manager Bob Belobraydic, VP of Industrial Operations Todd Jeffries, VP of Engineering Tom Murawski, Executive VP and Partner Tim Schaeffer, CFO Jeff Smith, Senior Project Manager Mike Thomas, Sheet Metal Estimator Rich Lackey, city of Granite City Economic Development Director James Amos, and Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County Executive Director Rosemarie Brown. The shop is scheduled to be completed in July.

GRANITE CITY | More than 70 attendees gathered to commemorate the groundbreaking for icon Mechanical’s newest building, a 14,400-square-foot “heavy metal” industrial prefabrication and modularization facility.

The newest building at the company’s Granite City headquarters joins nearly 125,000 square feet of prefabrication, assembly and modularization spaces and is scheduled to be completed in July.

“This expansion has always been a part of our strategic plan for growth,” said Steve Faust, the company’s business development/diversity coordinator. “Understanding the need for off-site construction, prefabrication and modularization as the future of construction is key. Project schedules are constantly being compressed, and in order to meet accelerated schedules, we have to be able to build in advance through coordination and collaboration with all other subcontractors on site — this new building will give us even more capability to do just that.”

With the anticipated growth of the industrial market, icon is looking to support this reinvigoration with producing heavier-gauge industrial metals. With the completion of the facility, the company will continue producing high-end prefabricated duct, now on an even larger scale.

“It’s exciting to see the continued growth of icon,” company President Jeff Rush said. “Over the past few years we have completed several industrial and process sheet metal projects for GM, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Toyota/Bodine. This new facility will greatly increase our capabilities and allow us to expand the services we are able to provide to current and new clients.”

The new facility will house additional upgrades. Two 10-ton overhead cranes will allow for large-grade industrial materials and modules to be moved around with ease. This facility will also be laid out to handle raw material up to 40 feet in length.

Aside from industrial-capacity shears, press breaks, seam welders, and a second plasma cutter, the space will include an additional paint booth, allowing for an even higher quality control on the painting of prefabricated skids. Both the overhead cranes and task-specific work stations in this facility will limit stress and strain on employees, tradesmen and women, allowing icon to provide larger prefabrications in a more efficient manner.

“This new facility will really diversify what we do in the sheet metal division of icon,” said Bob Belobraydic, icon’s sheet metal fabrication shop manager and member of Sheetmetal Local 268.

“The biggest impact of our new building addition is icon’s capacity to continue to take our company to the next level,” icon CFO Jeff Smith said. “We could not have grown to this magnitude over the past 23 years without having the capacity available.”

Civil engineering and land surveying is being provided by Granite City’s Juneau Associates Inc. P.C., and the facility is being erected under the direction of BBi Constructors of St. Peters, Mo. Bieg Plumbing is providing plumbing and sanitation work, and Guarantee Electric is providing electrical services.

icon Mechanical is a full-service mechanical engineering and construction firm specializing in the design, fabrication, installation, modification and ongoing service of process piping, industrial ventilation and commercial HVAC. Recently named 2017’s second-largest mechanical contractor in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Business Journal, icon continues to be a forerunner of innovation, prefabrication, engineering design and construction.

