Comprehensive canine care

ALTON — There is much more to grooming dogs than simply cutting hair and trimming nails.

A skilled, experienced groomer knows it’s also important to provide a calm, clean, pleasant atmosphere as well as accommodate animals’ special needs.

Nancy Laird has 20 years experience grooming pets. She has operated Pampered Paws at 1200 Milton Road in Alton for the past five years with her daughter Jessica Smith, who has eight years experience.

Pampered Paws recently expanded to provide pet day care and boarding. Laird said the business brings the same care and expertise to those services they have always provided with grooming.

“There are a lot of reasons other than just appearance to have your dog groomed,” Laird said.

She said grooming keeps dogs healthy and happy and eliminates odor. Keeping their fur from matting and making sure the hair is out of their ears is essential to a pet’s overall health, she said.

Laird said one of the services Pampered Paws can provide is Shedex shampoo treatment for dogs. The treatment removes hairs underneath the coat of the animal that usually shed.

“It keeps your pets from shedding on furniture and when you hold them,” she said.

Breed-specific cuts are available from Pampered Paws as well as accommodations for dogs with special needs. Many dogs get a summer shave-down where the fur it cut short all over to keep them cool in the heat.

Older dogs and those with physical disabilities often require special attention. Laird said they take care to make sure the dogs are comfortable and get the help they need to be relaxed and calm while they are being groomed. Two groomers instead of just one will often work with a dog when needed.

“The atmosphere here doesn’t stress the dogs,” Smith said. “Our approach is more one on one. We do things such as put the dryers in a separate room so the grooming area is quiet and calm.”

Laird said Pampered Paws grooms all breeds — everything from Chihuahuas to great Danes. The business grooms 150 to 200 dogs every month.

Grooming can take two to three hours, but it’s not necessary for the owner to stay during that time.

“We do require the owner to make sure the dog has all of its shots when they bring it in,” Laird said.

Employees are excited about the day care and boarding services they now offer.

“We have a 1,600-square-foot area for the dogs,” Laird said.

It’s a clean and spacious modern facility, and an outdoor area allows the dogs to get exercise during their stay, she said.

Day care is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Boarding is available 7 days a week and is staffed 24 hours a day. Boarding rates start at $28 per day with discounts for multiple pets.

Pampered Paws will soon offer professional pet photography and healthy organic dog treats.

Grooming is available Tuesday through Friday. Customers should call (618) 465-5780 to make an appointment. Prices vary depending on the breed and the services requested.

pamperedpawsalton.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter