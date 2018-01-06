Cork Tree Creative welcomes new account executive

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative Inc. has hired Amanda Juenger as an account executive.

Born and raised in Maryville, Juenger graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2017 with a bachelor of arts in advertising. During her final semester at SIUE, Juenger participated in a professional internship with Cork Tree Creative. Her background in traditional art and graphic design, paired with her proficiency in English, made for quick learning at the firm. By early January, Juenger joined Cork Tree Creative as a full-time staff member.

“Amanda shows a natural talent for ingenuity and creativity,” creative director Jan Carpenter said. “Her background in both graphic design and copy writing is unique and makes for a wonderful addition to our Account Executive team. We expect great things from Amanda and are delighted to welcome her to our growing team.”

