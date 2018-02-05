Country Financial honors Godfrey financial representative

Jeff Lauritzen of Godfrey, a financial representative with Country Financial, has earned a position on the insurance group’s distinguished All American team.

Lauritzen is among a select group of top Country Financial agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award. The company has more than 2,000 agency managers and financial representatives in 17 states.

The award recognizes agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit their customers’ needs. Agency managers and financial representatives who receive the award provide outstanding service to their customers.

Lauritzen serves customers from his office at 3001 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The office phone number is (618) 466-2128.

