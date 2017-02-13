Credit union expands to Troy

× Expand Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Mushill, GCS Credit Union President and CEO Keith Burton, GCS employees and local business representatives were on hand for a ribbon-cutting at the credit union’s newest ATM at 216 W. Clay St. in Troy.

TROY — GCS Credit Union recently celebrated the opening of its newest ATM at 216 W. Clay St. in Troy.

Dawn Mushill, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce executive director, presided over the ribbon-cutting, giving the credit union a warm welcome to the Troy community.

“Since our founding in 1941, GCS Credit Union has been dedicated to building lasting relationships with small businesses, homeowners, individuals, families and local charities in our communities we serve,” Keith Burton, president and CEO of GCS Credit Union, said. “We look forward to our growing future in Troy and are proud to open our newest ATM in this community.”

This fully functional ATM accepts deposits and features a touch screen. Many attendees shared their support and congratulations with GCS. On hand were representatives of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, GCS employees, along with local business representatives.

GCS lives by the mission “Your Community, Your Needs, Our Focus.” Founded 76 years ago out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union serves members at eight Southwestern Illinois branches. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances around the clock through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, mobile app and by visiting myGCScu.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter