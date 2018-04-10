Credit union to celebrate young savers

BETHALTO | From April 16-21, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will celebrate Youth Week in every Riverbend location.

Youth Week’s goal is to encourage children to learn about saving by either making deposits into their account or opening a savings account to start their savings journey.

The theme this year is The Science of Saving. The science in the theme is not science fiction — research shows when you picture yourself in the future achieving a goal, like buying a car or going to college, saving for it becomes easier.

Participants will receive prizes for making deposits, a fun science-themed activity and a chance to win two science project kits.

To get your kids involved in The Science of Savings during Youth Week 2018, bring them in to your local branch any time from April 16-21.

