Credit union to host charity golf outing

BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will host its 10th annual Charity Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 15, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club in Alton. Proceeds will benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Many sponsorship levels are available and golfers of all skill levels are welcome and invited to participate. Reservations are required and space is limited. Foursomes are $400 per team, or $100 for individual players. Registration fees include mulligans, skins, 18 holes of golf and fun, lunch, dinner, beverages on the course, and a free round of golf for later use. Multiple sponsorship levels are available. From signs on the course to adding a company logo to golf gloves, beverage carts, or meal banners, a spot is open for organizations to show their support.

“Because of our community’s overwhelming support in recent years, we expect this year to be a record fundraiser with the outing selling out again,” Vice President of Marketing Amber Scott said.

Anyone interested in participating in as a sponsor and/or player can visit 1stmidamerica.org/new/charity_golf.html or stop by any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union location to pick up forms.

The credit union community team has been able to raise more than $160,000 for local charities since the inception of the event.

The mission of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center is to provide a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families, and raise awareness within the community. Their network reaches past Madison County, as their facility is also used by police departments in surrounding counties when necessary. Before the center opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by 8-12 people before the case went to trial. Because of the center, abused children no longer have to endure such a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases.

1stMidAmerica.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter