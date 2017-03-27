Credit union to sponsor youth savings challenge

Learning to save for what you want in life is a crucial life skill, but it’s one too few young people are learning.

That’s why for Financial Literacy Month in April, Midwest Members Credit Union will focus on helping young people develop good saving habits. The credit union will host a savings challenge for the entire month, encouraging young people to save for something they care about and offering prizes for participating.

The theme of the event is Give a Hoot About Saving.

“Owls represent wisdom, and nothing is wiser than learning to save for one’s future goals,” Midwest Members Credit Union CEO Greg Lyons said.

In addition to the savings challenge, the credit union will offer financial education and fun events for youths. It will host a Credit Union Youth Day from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14. Crafts, giveaways, raffles, snacks, face paint and the Easter bunny will be on the agenda. It also has partnered with Wood River Public Library to provide financial education to youths and to the young at heart. Like all credit unions, Lyons said, Midwest Members is a member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperative.

Here is a list of the financial literacy events taking place at the Wood River Public Library:

6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 — Mad City Money Budget Simulation; intended for sixth- to 12th-grade students.

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — Understanding Your Credit Score; intended for anyone 18 and older.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 — Investing for your future; intended for anyone 18 and older.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — Storytime with credit union mascot Money Dog; intended for kindergarten to 5th-graders.

For information, contact the library at (618) 254-4832.

“Member education and concern for the community are part of the foundational principles of our business structure,” Lyons said. “Passing along a crucial life skill to the next generation to prepare them for a bright future embodies both those principles.”

